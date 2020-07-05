Daneel (DAN) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Daneel token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Daneel has a market capitalization of $132,538.55 and $532.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Daneel has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000407 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Daneel Profile

Daneel (CRYPTO:DAN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,242,358 tokens. Daneel’s official website is daneel.io . The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Daneel

Daneel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daneel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Daneel using one of the exchanges listed above.

