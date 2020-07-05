DA Davidson Boosts Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $66.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OSTK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

OSTK opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 55.93% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $3,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 91,870 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 395,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 210,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

