CyberMiles Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00457907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,068.88 or 1.00286343 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004789 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

