CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, an increase of 19,788.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CTIB stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 644,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. CTI Industries has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 167.17%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Yubao Li bought 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 56.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTI Industries Company Profile

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

