Cryptoindex.com 100 Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,785.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $1,785.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $461.64 or 0.05109281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

