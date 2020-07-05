Crypto Sports Market Cap Achieves $407,861.24 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded flat against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $407,861.24 and $161.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001648 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00449553 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020880 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005631 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003001 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,882,325 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

