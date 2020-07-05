Crown (CRW) One Day Volume Hits $1,035.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Crown has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $1,035.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,052,362 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

