Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$14.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$13.15 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.94, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

