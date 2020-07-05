Critical Analysis: Equifax (NYSE:EFX) vs. theglobe.com (NYSE:TGLO)

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Equifax and theglobe.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax 1 10 7 0 2.33 theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equifax presently has a consensus target price of $156.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.86%. Given Equifax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equifax is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Risk and Volatility

Equifax has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, theglobe.com has a beta of 4.88, meaning that its share price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equifax and theglobe.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax $3.51 billion 5.95 -$398.80 million $5.62 30.59 theglobe.com N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

theglobe.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equifax.

Profitability

This table compares Equifax and theglobe.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax 7.45% 27.87% 9.34% theglobe.com N/A N/A -332.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Equifax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of theglobe.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Equifax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equifax beats theglobe.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through Internet. The company serves customers in financial service, mortgage, employers, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Russia, India, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

