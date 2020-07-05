CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
CRH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.
NYSE:CRH opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03. CRH has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $40.88.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.
