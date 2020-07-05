CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CRH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE:CRH opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03. CRH has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in CRH by 86.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,713,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 793,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 302,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 414.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,818,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

