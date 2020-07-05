Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.81. 781,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,060. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.12. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cree by 133.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

