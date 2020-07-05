Credits (CS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $138,066.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. Credits has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $138,066.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, WazirX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, CoinBene, IDEX, WazirX, Kucoin, LBank, Tidex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

