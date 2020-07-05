CREDIT (CREDIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,882.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. CREDIT has a market cap of $193,563.06 and approximately $13,882.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054442 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000815 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

