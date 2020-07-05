Cowen Boosts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $30.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

FormFactor stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.40. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $127,110.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $996,991. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

