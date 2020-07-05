COTI Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, COTI has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $909,468.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.01698272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00170673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00108643 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI's launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,970,799 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin.

