CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $725.25.

CSGP stock opened at $718.11 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $747.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $676.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 1.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.