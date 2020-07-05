Cortex Hits Market Capitalization of $26.19 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $26.19 million and $9.29 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045062 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.70 or 0.05146573 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002411 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

