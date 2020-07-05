Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

OFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

