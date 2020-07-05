CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00010422 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $16.71 million and $17,817.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.01395213 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,746,608 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

