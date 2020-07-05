Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 395.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 23.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $64,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

