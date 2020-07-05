Compass Point Boosts E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $50.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price objective hoisted by Compass Point from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.96.

ETFC stock opened at $49.28 on Thursday. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

