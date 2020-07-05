Comparing Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Maxus Realty Trust (NYSE:MRTI)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexander’s and Maxus Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $226.35 million 5.50 $60.08 million $19.47 12.52 Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Maxus Realty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alexander’s and Maxus Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00 Maxus Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexander’s presently has a consensus target price of $280.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Maxus Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and Maxus Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 20.92% 18.36% 3.58% Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxus Realty Trust has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.6% of Maxus Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Maxus Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Maxus Realty Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

About Maxus Realty Trust

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust REIT, makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90 taxable income to its shareholders. The company, formerly known as Nooney Realty Trust, Inc., was founded in 1984. Maxus Realty is based in North Kansas City, Missouri.

