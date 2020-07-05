Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.
CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.
In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CHCT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. 80,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,175. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $922.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.61.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.
