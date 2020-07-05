Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHCT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. 80,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,175. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $922.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

