Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.19.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. 23,377,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,904,862. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.