Citigroup Raises Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $61.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on O. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

