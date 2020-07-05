Citigroup Boosts Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Price Target to $28.00

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEAK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut Healthpeak Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.16. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,582,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

