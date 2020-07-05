Citigroup Boosts EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $25.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.50. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

