Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGX. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.64.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$8.50 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $500.96 million and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.09.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

