Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at CIBC

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPXGF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cineplex from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Cineplex to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cineplex in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cineplex in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.69.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CPXGF opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.