Chronologic (DAY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $282.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a total market cap of $135,420.16 and $282.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.01693683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00170359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00108730 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,234,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,337 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

