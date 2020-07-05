China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $14.12 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $576.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.52.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.52). China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $481.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Yuchai International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

