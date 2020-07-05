China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($8.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.83 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE:CGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

