Chiliz Hits Market Capitalization of $54.05 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a market cap of $54.05 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.26 or 0.01693591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00170405 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00108668 BTC.

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,686,712,496 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

