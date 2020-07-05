Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $42.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after buying an additional 23,815,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after buying an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,518,000 after buying an additional 5,864,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after buying an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,862,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,808,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

