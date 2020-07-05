Ccore (CCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,834.07

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Ccore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a total market cap of $6,834.07 and $9.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ccore has traded down 77.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

