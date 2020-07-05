Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.47 ($18.51).

Several analysts recently commented on CA shares. HSBC set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.66) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.80 ($16.63) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Carrefour stock traded down €0.29 ($0.33) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €13.56 ($15.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.50. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($18.33) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($26.61).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

