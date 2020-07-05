Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $2.47 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Cardano has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $283.25 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00001054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, DragonEX, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006333 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002377 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016392 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018455 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.01719188 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Indodax, ABCC, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Coinnest, Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, Binance, OTCBTC, Exmo, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Coinbe, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

