Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a report released on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.62 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $284.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 74.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in OrganiGram by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

