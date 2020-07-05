Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.63). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. FIX started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2,443.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

