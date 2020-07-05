Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Short Interest Up 2,080.0% in June

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 2,080.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cancer Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cancer Genetics stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.48% of Cancer Genetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGIX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 36,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,471. Cancer Genetics has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

