Burst (BURST) Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a total market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $30,634.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,097,514,590 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

