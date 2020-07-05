Brokers Offer Predictions for First Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. First Bank had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $17.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on First Bank in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

FRBA stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Bank by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

