Brokers Offer Predictions for Exela Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Kootman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

XELA stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 541.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exela Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 417,362 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.