Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aurora Cannabis Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$14.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.42.

TSE ACB opened at C$16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.88.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.44 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

