Brokerages Set Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) PT at $33.53

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $45,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,541,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,350,060. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

