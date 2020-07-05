Brokerages Set Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Target Price at GBX 1,373.33

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,461 ($17.98).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,435 ($17.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.71) to GBX 1,580 ($19.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,300 ($16.00) in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Shares of LON SMIN traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,385.50 ($17.05). The stock had a trading volume of 363,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($9.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,246.40 ($27.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,304.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,417.03.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,215 ($14.95) per share, with a total value of £12,502.35 ($15,385.61).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.