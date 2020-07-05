Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) PT at $76.29

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 377,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,096. RPM International has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

