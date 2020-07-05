Brokerages Set Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) PT at $14.31

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.31.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 75,750 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $971,115.00. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $37,113.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,783,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,776,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,914 shares of company stock worth $9,140,445 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.08. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

