Brokerages Set Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT at $19.00

Shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

MRUS opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 87,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $1,326,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,462,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 734,605 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 937.6% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after buying an additional 1,552,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merus by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 811,872 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Merus by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merus by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

