Brokerages Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Target Price at $30.14

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. 290,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $31.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.18 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $195,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.